G20 finance chiefs pledged to address global food insecurity

The Group of 20 major economies' finance chiefs on Saturday pledged to address global food insecurity and rising debt, but made few policy breakthroughs amid divisions over Russia's war in Ukraine at a two-day meeting in Indonesia.

With questions growing about the effectiveness of the G20 in tackling the world's major problems, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the differences had prevented the finance ministers and central bankers from issuing a formal communique but that the group had "strong consensus" on the need to address a worsening food security crisis.

Host Indonesia will issue a chair's statement instead. Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said most topics were agreed by all members except for particular statements about the war in Ukraine. She described it as the "best result" the group could have achieved at this meeting.

Western countries have enforced strict sanctions against Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Other G20 nations, including China, India and South Africa, have been more muted in their response.

"This is a challenging time because Russia is part of the G20 and doesn't agree with the rest of us on how to characterize the war," Yellen said, but stressed the disagreement should not prevent progress on pressing global issues.