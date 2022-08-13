US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct transits in straits

Campbell told reporters that communist China has used the controversial recent visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan to try and change the island’s uneasy status quo.

Insisting that the visit by Pelosi, the most senior US official to go to Taiwan in years, was “consistent” with Washington’s existing policy, Campbell said China “overreacted.”

Beijing used the pretext to “launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region,” he said.

“China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilising and unprecedented.”

In response, the United States is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating the policy of diplomatically recognising China while simultaneously supporting Taiwan’s self-rule.