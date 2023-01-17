Russia climbs to 4th position in India’s top 10 merchandise import source nations

The government on Monday said Russia moved to the fourth position on the list of Top 10 Merchandise Import Source Nations during April-December 2022 because of the significant increase in oil imports by the country from Russia in the current financial year.

The merchandise imports from Russia increased from USD 6.58 billion in April-December 2021 to USD 32.88 billion in April-December 2022, which is an increase of 399.73 per cent, according to the ministry of commerce and industry.