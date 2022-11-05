Russia seeks sanctions exemptions for state bank

The four sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, said Russia was asking Western countries to allow state lender Rosselkhozbank to restore its relations with correspondent banks despite Western sanctions.

This would allow the bank, which has not had a major role in the international grain trade so far, to process payments for Russian grain and other foodstuffs, two of the sources added. Before the latest sanctions, such payments were handled by international banks and subsidiaries of other Russian banks in Switzerland.

The sources did not say what response, if any, Russia had got to its proposals.

A UN source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said facilitation of payments for Russian food and fertilizer through Rosselkhozbank was being discussed with the European Union and other parties.

Russia has said the sanctions imposed after the start of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine make it hard for Russian grain and fertiliser traders to process payments and access vessels, insurance and ports, even though food is exempt.

The UN has said it "remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer". It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Russian proposal.

Russia's Foreign Ministry and Rosselkhozbank did not reply to a request for comment.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for the EU's executive Commission said EU sanctions were designed not to target the trade in Russian agricultural and food products and included exemptions where that was the purpose.

"Russia is using food as a weapon of war and this is yet another manipulation of the facts and spreading disinformation," the spokesperson said, declining to be named. "We urge all parties to renew the agreement."