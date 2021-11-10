ADB launches new carbon fund to incentivize climate investments

It will mobilize carbon finance through the purchase of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or carbon credits, under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to enhance the financial viability of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation actions in Asia and the Pacific, said a press release received in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Establishing the CACF is another major step by the ADB toward ensuring that the Asia and Pacific region benefits fully from the emergence of carbon markets under Article 6,” said ADB vice-president for knowledge management and sustainable development Bambang Susantono.