After the ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

After a ban on exports of wheat grain, the Centre has now put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour (atta) exports and other related products like maida, semolina (rava / sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant wheat flour.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the decision will come into effect from 12 July. The DGFT notification issued on July 6 makes it mandatory for all exporters to seek prior permission from the inter-ministerial committee on wheat export before undertaking any outbound shipment.

Global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and have led to price fluctuations and potential quality-related issues, the DGFT said. The notification said it is imperative to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India.