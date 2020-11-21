Amazon bows to French pressure, push back ‘Black Friday’ sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its “Black Friday” discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown.

The US retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sent consumers online, making it difficult for some bricks-and-mortar shops to compete.

To level the playing field, finance minister Bruno Le Maire this week called on supermarkets and online retailers to postpone Black Friday, which runs from 27 29 to November, as shops selling non-essential goods would have to remain closed during lockdown.