AMD acquires Xilinx for $35b, posts record $2.8b sales in Q3

In one of the largest tech deals, chip maker AMD on Tuesday acquired rival company Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion.

Xilinx is the top provider of adaptive computing solutions and the combined $135 billion entity will have nearly 13,000 engineers and expand AMD’s total addressable market to $110 billion.

The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader, AMD said in a statement.