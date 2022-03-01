Americans, Canadians drop Russian vodka

Regulars at Caddies bar and grill in Bethesda, Maryland can still get a classic cocktail made with vodka, ginger beer and lime, but it now comes with a different name—a Kyiv Mule.

Ronnie Heckman, the 31-year-old owner of the eaterie outside of Washington, DC said he decided to stop purchasing or serving Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine, besieged by the Russian military since last week in a conflict that has shaken the globe.

“We’re hoping that other people... will join us to continue to bring awareness to what’s going on right now,” said Heckman, whose family has ties to both Ukraine and Russia from generations back.