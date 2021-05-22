Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention as prices soar

The grill master salts the cut of beef that will go into the fire, from where it heads to the table where a hungry family is gathered.

It is an age-old ritual for Argentines to get together over a jaw-dropping "asado," but one that has grown increasingly out of the reach of many of them.

"Aside from being nourishment, beef is the centre of the whole barbecue culture we Argentines have," said Emmanuel Lapetina, president of La Pena meatpackers.

"It is the get-together; it is the Sunday barbecue; and it is the excuse to get together with the family on weekends."

But all those heart-warming, stomach-inspiring moments of glory that people here experience with their grass-fed beef are under threat because of low purchasing power.

Despite high international prices, local inflation has seen the cost of beef surge a stunning 65 per cent.

The government is keen to find a way to help more people be able to afford what feels like a birth right.

But a pricing row between the government of centre-left president Alberto Fernandez and livestock producers drove the latter to declare a nine-day production halt.

"Nobody wants to stop eating 'asado.' It is in our culture to eat beef, that's why so there's so much tension when it gets very expensive," said Lapetina.