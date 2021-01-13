Asia markets mostly up on stimulus hope but traders still on edge

There is a worry that such a move could overshadow the new president’s first few months in office, distracting him from his goal of pushing through a third rescue package for the US economy that he said would be worth trillions of dollars.

Still, the prospect of another spending splurge in the world’s top economy continues to provide key support to markets, even as virus infections soar and deaths hit a record daily high on Tuesday.

Biden “is expected to announce the details of his Covid relief plan and that could cause major waves across the board”, said Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.

“Analysts widely expect another stimulus cheque (for Americans), but investors will likely focus on the structure of his other plans, which could lead to wild swings in the most-affected sectors.”

Most of Asia was on the up, though gains were limited as investors were reluctant to pile in owing to near-term worries about the virus surge, which has caused several countries to reimpose lockdowns for the next several weeks as they battle to roll out vaccines.