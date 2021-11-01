Asian factories shake off lockdown blues, now face supply headaches

Asia's factory activity stepped up a gear in October as emerging economies saw Covid-19 infections subside, but rising input costs, material shortages and slowing Chinese growth cloud the outlook, business surveys showed on Monday.

Policymakers in the region face pressures on multiple fronts as they steer their economies out of the pandemic-induced doldrums while also trying to keep prices under control amid rising commodity costs and parts shortages.

China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, the private sector Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday, as dwindling Covid-19 cases drove up domestic demand.