Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US election

Asian markets were mixed Monday following last week’s painful global sell-off, with attention on the US presidential election, which comes against a backdrop of rising virus infections across the country and Europe.

After months of rallying from their March lows, equities were brought to a juddering halt in October as new coronavirus cases surge again, forcing governments across Europe to reimpose tough lockdown measures, throwing a tentative economic rebound into chaos and battering oil prices.

British prime minister Boris Johnson at the weekend said England would be the latest country to shut up shop as he struggles to temper a second wave, following similar measures by France, Portugal, Austria, Greece and Ireland. Germany, Spain and Italy are also enforcing strict containment measures.