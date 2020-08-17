Asian markets mixed with eyes on China-US tensions, stimulus

Asian markets were mixed in early trade Monday as investors weighed ongoing China-US tensions and Washington lawmakers’ struggle to hammer out a much-needed new stimulus.

Analysts said there was little reaction to news that trade review talks between the superpowers due to have taken place Saturday had been postponed, though Donald Trump kept up his drumbeat against Beijing, warning he could target more Chinese tech firms including Alibaba.

The president’s warning came as he issued another executive order stating internet giant ByteDance must sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok. The move follows an order last week that TikTok and WeChat end all operations in the US.