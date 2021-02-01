Asian markets mostly rise in respite from recent rout

Most Asian markets bounced Monday following last week’s blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in, but dealers remain on edge as surging infections and a stuttering vaccination rollout offset long-term hopes for the economic recovery.

Worries about online retail investors’ attack on Wall Street short traders was also causing angst on trading floors, with fears they are being forced to sell some equities to cover their backs.

Global markets were a sea of red last week owing to a combination of issues including rising virus cases, problems with countries’ immunisation programmes and worries about high valuations following a months-long rally.

New York’s three main indexes all ended Friday with steep losses and there is talk that equities will see a correction.