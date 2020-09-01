Asian markets swing as focus turns to US jobs data

The key event this week is the release Friday of closely watched US non-farm payrolls figures, which will provide the latest snapshot of an economy that has been struggling in recent weeks from the reimposition of some containment measures owing to fresh flare-ups across the country. Updates on the factory and services sectors are also due this week.

Still, the weakness has not given US lawmakers any urgency to push through a new rescue deal, with Republicans and Democrats still at loggerheads.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans will soon unveil a new spending bill “for kids and jobs”, which is likely to come in around $1 trillion, less than half that offered by Democrats.

He said Democratic leaders in the House and Senate “just don’t want to negotiate in good faith”, and with senators on recess until 8 September, there is little chance of anything being agreed soon.

“Not only is ambivalence hurting the nascent economic recovery, more importantly it keeps the neediest checking their mailboxes regularly while praying a second stimulus check miraculously arrived,” said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

“We are talking about people needing to buy groceries, not luxury items here. It’s time for Congress to get off their derrieres and put something actionable together.”