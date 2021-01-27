Asian markets swing as traders mull virus, vaccines and stimulus

Biden said Tuesday that getting people vaccinated was “a war-time undertaking” but added that an additional 200 million doses had been ordered and authorities would have enough for 300 million Americans—virtually the entire population—by autumn.

Still, there is concern that the drugs will be less effective against the new strains—though the makers have moved to reassure that they will not be.

Observers said that while the outlook was positive—the International Monetary Fund has lifted its 2021 global growth forecasts—the first few months of the year could be painful.

“Markets may continue to struggle for near term direction as Covid concerns continue to cast a pall over the proceedings, creating an unpleasant situation for both risk and healthcare concerns,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

“With the virus spreading like wildfire in parts of the world, it is now possible that the first quarter will be a lost quarter and part of the second quarter also.”