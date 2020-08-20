Asian markets track US losses as Fed raises economy concerns

Asian markets dropped Thursday after a sobering Federal Reserve assessment of the US economic outlook, as talks on a stimulus that bank officials say is needed remain deadlocked.

World equities have surged from a March bottom thanks to a wall of cash support from the Fed and other central banks, but with the multi-trillion-dollar fiscal rescue hammered out earlier this year now running out, US lawmakers are under pressure to stump up more.

While Democrats and Republicans dig their heels in on a new package, the chances of anything coming soon are slim.

With the coronavirus continuing to ravage the country and containment measures keeping businesses closed, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting showed it was concerned about the recovery as help for small businesses, extra money for the jobless and direct payments to all Americans come to an end.