Asian markets track US rally but stimulus battle tempers hope

Asian markets edged up Thursday following a rally on Wall Street but investors continued to fret over US lawmakers’ failure to find common ground on a new rescue package for their beleaguered economy.

All three main indexes in New York saw more sharp gains fuelled by optimism over the US economic recovery following a forecast-busting jump in inflation that indicated the key consumer sector was revving up again, while hopes for a vaccine and the wall of central bank cash were also providing support.

The gains continued into Asia, with Tokyo up 1.9 per cent as a recent drop in the safe-haven yen boosted exporters, while Hong Kong added 0.2 per cent and Shanghai gained 0.3 per cent. Seoul, Taipei and Singapore were all 0.7 per cent higher, while Manila, Jakarta and Wellington also pushed ahead.