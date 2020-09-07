Asian shares on shaky footing amid elevated valuations, oil skids

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a deep coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply.

Chinese stocks started lower while shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged to the lowest since June 16 on fears the firm could be added to a US trade blacklist. China’s blue-chip index slipped 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% with SoftBank coming under heavy selling following media reports it has spent at least $4 billion buying call options on listed US technology stocks.

Australian shares, which had opened in the red, reversed losses to edge up 0.1% led by miners, while South Korea added 0.4%.