Asian shares slip from 2-year top as economic strains pile up

A day ago, investors had been cheered by signs of progress - or at least the lack of deterioration - in Sino-US trade relations. But as company earnings season wraps up, and focus comes back to economic data, the outlook is turning murkier. Consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year low in the United States this month, data showed on Tuesday, overshadowing a boom in new home sales.

“If you look at the macro numbers, a lot of the improvement in Q2 seems to be slowing down in momentum,” said Tai Hui, Hong Kong-based JP Morgan Asset Management’s chief market strategist in Asia.

“Central banks and governments are not really announcing anything new, and so markets are in a bit of a sideways move at this point in time.”

In commodity markets oil prices hung on to overnight gains as US producers closed offshore output and battened down as Hurricane Laura drives toward the Gulf coast. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico’s offshore production - near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.