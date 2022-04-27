Australian inflation hits 20-year high

It would be a bold move for the avowedly apolitical Reserve Bank of Australia, which would not want to be seen to be affecting the country’s current election campaign. The last time the RBA raised rates during an election period was in 2007.
But pressure is rising after the United States, New Zealand and Canada increased their rates.
The rising cost of living has been a key issue in the election campaign, with the conservative Liberal government Wednesday handing a one-off Aus$250 payment to millions of Australians.
The government also cut a tax on fuel after prices spiked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Similarly, unaffordable housing has become a hotly debated subject in Australia, with mean house prices hitting Aus$920,000 -- and Aus$1.2 million in the most populous state of New South Wales—according to the statistics bureau.