Australian inflation hits 20-year high

Australia’s annual inflation rate hit 5.1 per cent in the March quarter, the highest recorded since 2001, according to official data released Wednesday.

“The CPI recorded its largest quarterly and annual rises since the introduction of the goods and services tax,” said Michelle Marquardt of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The jump in the consumer price index—powered by fuel and housing and fuel—was even higher than analyst expectations and has increased speculation that Australia’s central bank may raise interest rates as early as next week.