EU weighs concession to Russian bank over Black Sea grain deal: Financial Times

The European Union is considering a proposal for the Russian Agricultural Bank to set up a subsidiary to reconnect to the global financial network as a sop to Moscow, the Financial Times said on Monday.

With the bank under sanctions, the move aims to safeguard the Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food to global markets, the newspaper said.

The European Commission had no comment, while the Kremlin, in response to a question about the report, said it had nothing to announce about the deal’s implementation.