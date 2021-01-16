Bangladesh likely to be affected as Russia plans to raise wheat export tax from March

Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, plans to impose a higher export tax on wheat from 1 March, its economy minister said on Friday, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Wheat prices in Chicago and Paris jumped after the proposal, which the Russian government has yet to sign, on expectations the higher tax could make buyers prefer wheat from other countries.

Traders say Russia’s move will drive up the cost of wheat in importing countries when the pandemic has already reduced incomes, making the world’s poorest especially vulnerable to food poverty.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose to a peak of $6.93 a bushel on Friday, the highest since May 2014.