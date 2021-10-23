Britain set for £7b transport investment

Britain's upcoming budget will invest almost £7.0 billion ($9.6 billion, 8.3 billion euros) on transport outside London, the Treasury said on Saturday, as part of plans to cut economic inequality.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will unveil the transport initiative during his autumn budget and spending review due on Wednesday.

Prime minister Boris Johnson's so-called "levelling up" programme is seen as vital to keeping voters in former strongholds of the main opposition Labour party who backed him in the 2019 general election.