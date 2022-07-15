G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

Sri Mulyani urged members to "build bridges between each other" to deliver more technical decisions and concrete action.
She also called for a joint forum involving G20 finance and agriculture ministries to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis.
Indonesia's G20 deputy for finance, Wempi Saputra, told Reuters Friday's discussions were productive and members did not walk out during Russia's address as they have done previously.
Russian deputy finance minister Timur Maksimov addressed the meeting in person, while Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually, a source familiar with the matter said.
"It's no secret that there were very frank statements being made (in the meeting), yet what matters is we are at the moment of enormous distress and disruption in our global economy as well as our geopolitical context," Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, who attended one of the sessions, told Reuters.
Wempi said the group is still discussing the possibility of issuing a communique for this meeting.
But Western countries have repeatedly said G20 meetings cannot be "business as usual" due to Russia's presence.
Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland told Russian officials that she held them personally responsible for "war crimes" committed during Russia's war, a Western official told Reuters.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of one session of a G20 meeting with his counterparts in Bali last week, following what he called "frenzied criticism" of his country over the war. That meeting ended without a communique or any announcements of agreements.
EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni via video-link said the global economy faces a "major setback" because of the war.
"Most of the key risks to the global outlook – increasing commodity prices, food shortages and prolonged supply chain disruptions – are dependent on the evolution of the war started by Russia."
Yellen said one of her key objectives was to push G20 creditors, including China, to finalise debt relief for countries in debt distress.