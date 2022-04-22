Cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit by record inflation

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record high for the sixth consecutive month, official data showed on Friday as the government asked the IMF for an urgent bailout.

The broad-based National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 21.5 per cent year-on-year in March, more than four times the 5.1 per cent inflation of a year earlier.

Food inflation in March stood at 29.5 per cent, according to the latest data from the Department of Census and Statistics.