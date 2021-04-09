China factory gate price jump raises global inflation concern

Chinese factory prices hit a more than two-year high in March, data showed Friday, highlighting the country’s strong recovery but feeding concerns it could filter through to the global economy just as central banks battle to maintain ultra-loose monetary policies and low interest rates.

Having largely navigated the pandemic crisis early last year, the Asian powerhouse has enjoyed months of improvement across the board and was the only major economy to expand in 2020.

And now the rollout of vaccines in major markets is gathering pace, demand for China’s goods continues to rise, putting upward pressure on prices in the world’s biggest exporter.

China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, expanded a forecast-beating 4.4 per cent on-year last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.