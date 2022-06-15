China factory output, retail sales weak as Covid shadow persists

China’s factory output and retail sales remained weak in May, official data showed Wednesday, with tepid demand and lingering Covid restrictions putting a damper on growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The government is persisting with a zero-Covid strategy to stamp out clusters as they emerge, but this has placed companies and consumers at the mercy of snap, economically damaging lockdowns.

Retail sales sank 6.7 per cent on-year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, though that was an improvement from April’s 11.1 per cent drop.

The figure was also slightly better than forecasts from analysts polled by Bloomberg.