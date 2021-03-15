China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic bounceback

China’s industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday, underscoring the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that forced activity to a halt.

Industrial production spiked more than expected at 35.1 per cent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales did better than expected as well, growing 33.8 per cent.

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 -- which went on to ravage the world economy—surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

But the world’s second-largest economy also became the first to bounce back after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3 per cent.