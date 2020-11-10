China inflation dips to 11-year low as pork stocks rise

Falling food prices dragged China’s consumer inflation to an 11-year low last month, spurred by improving supplies of pork, official data showed Tuesday.

The cost of pork—a staple meat in the world’s second-largest economy—has been edging down after rocketing last year when an African swine fever outbreak ravaged pig stocks.

Authorities have been struggling to recover supplies since.

The country’s consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 0.5 per cent from a year ago, a slower pace than expected, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

This marked the third straight month of slower growth, and the lowest headline inflation since October 2009.

But Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting told AFP: “The falling CPI inflation does not mean China is experiencing disinflation or deflation, as the drop has been mainly driven by pork prices.”

“Excluding pork, China’s CPI inflation actually bottomed out in July at 0.4 per cent and remained at 0.7 per cent,” he added.