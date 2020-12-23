China launches bid to become commodities market player

China, a big raw materials consumer, hopes to position itself as a global commodities marketplace with its launch of a new futures contract on the popular copper market.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a division of the Shanghai Commodity Exchange, opened the contract for the so-called eternal metal to foreign investors on 19 November, following several trial runs—including one in oil—in 2018.

Copper contracts already existed in China but exclusively for domestic trading.

“The launch of bonded copper futures is necessary for the continued growth of China’s copper industry,” INE has said.

Philippe Sebille-Lopez, of the Geopolia Institute, called it was a shrewd move by China, given its reliance on certain commodities to power its economy.