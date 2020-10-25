‘China on solid path of economic recovery from pandemic shock’

The Chinese economy is staging impressive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, bolstered by the country’s effective control of the novel coronavirus, a renowned US economist said.

“The third quarter GDP was encouraging,” which does show that “China is on a solid path of economic recovery following the COVID-19 shock in the early months of this year,” Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, told Xinhua .

“The encouraging pieces of it have to do with the contribution to economic growth made by Chinese consumers, who clearly were most adversely impacted by the lockdown early this year,” said Roach, who was formerly chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia and chief economist at Morgan Stanley, a New York-based investment bank.