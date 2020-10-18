China passes export law protecting national security, covering tech

AFP
Beijing, China
Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China on 27 April.
Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China on 27 April. Reuters

China has passed a new law restricting sensitive exports to protect national security, a move that adds to policy tools it could wield against the US as tensions—especially in technology—continue to rise.

The law, which China’s top legislature passed on Saturday, comes into effect on December 1 and allows Beijing to “take reciprocal measures” against countries that abuse export controls and pose a threat to national security.

Technical data related to items covered will also be subject to export controls, according to the published text of the law.

Beijing’s latest measure gives it more room to hit back in US president Donald Trump’s war on Chinese tech firms, with the White House moving against popular platforms and major companies—including apps TikTok and WeChat, tech giant Huawei and chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Advertisement

The new law, “formulated to safeguard national security and interests”, adds to China’s regulatory toolkit which also involves a restriction catalogue of tech exports and an unreliable entity list.

“Where any country or region abuses export control measures to endanger the national security and interests of the People’s Republic of China, (it) may take reciprocal measures,” the law states.

It adds that Chinese authorities will formulate and adjust an export control list of items to be published in a “timely manner”.

Foreign individuals and groups can also be found liable for violating export control rules.

More News

Global economy’s recovery hinges on stimulus, virus battle

A truck moves containers at the port of Bangkok in Thailand

IMF sees less severe global contraction

Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, on 23 July 2019

Asian markets slip as vaccine halt dents optimism

Asian markets slip as vaccine halt dents optimism

Global PC market growth breaks 10-year record with 13per cent rise

Global PC market growth breaks 10-year record with 13per cent rise