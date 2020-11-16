China’s consumer spending picks up in October

AFP
Beijing
People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China, 30 July 2020.
People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China, 30 July 2020. Reuters

China’s retail sales continued a general recovery in October, official data showed Monday, on the back of a national holiday and policies aimed at boosting spending.

Although China has largely brought the coronavirus under control, spending has been slower to recover as the world still grapples with the impact of the pandemic.

Retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy rose 4.3 per cent on-year last month, Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

At a press briefing, spokesman Fu Linghui said the pandemic “has dealt a second blow to countries” including the United States and those in Europe, and that global recovery had “further stalled” as a result.

“The domestic economy is still in recovery, with multiple challenges to be conquered before a full recovery,” Fu added.

While the retail figure is lower than the five percent growth expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg, it still continued an upward trend as spenders gradually began to open their wallets again, particularly around the week-long national holiday in October.

Advertisement

Catering sector revenue growth turned positive for the first time this year, the NBS said.

Research firm Oxford Economics said China’s recovery is on a “reasonably firm footing and will continue in the fourth quarter”.

Industrial production growth in October remained the same as the month before, but continued to rise more than expected at 6.9 percent.

A strong rebound in exports could have helped industrial output, said Rajiv Biswas, Apac chief economist at IHS Markit, adding that there was also potential for a pre-Christmas boost.

Meanwhile, the urban unemployment rate—a key concern with a large number of graduates entering the market this year after the pandemic hit—fell to 5.3 percent in October.

The NBS added that over 10 million new urban jobs have been created this year, meeting China’s annual target ahead of schedule, although analysts have cautioned the real unemployment figure could be higher.

But Nomura’s chief China economist Lu Ting warned Monday that headwinds remain, with the possibility of some social virus restrictions extending into spring 2021 and earlier pent-up demand losing steam.

“Rising US-China tensions could dent China’s exports and manufacturing investment,” he added.

At a forum last week, China’s ex-finance minister Lou Jiwei suggested trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies could continue even under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Advertisement

More News

India enters into technical recession for first time: Reserve Bank of India

Woman carrying luggage walks along a railway track on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, on 12 November 2020

Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

China inflation dips to 11-year low as pork stocks rise

A cook with a traditional mask grills pork over a wood fire during the Mistura gastronomic fair, which promotes Peruvian cuisine by showcasing food and products from all over the country, in Lima. Photo: Reuters

France sees smoother trade ties with US if Biden triumphs

French president Emmanuel Macron, flanked by French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery Bruno Le Maire and French Junior Minister of Foreign Trade Franck Riester, chairs a video conference with foreign companies' executives to market France as Europe's next business destination after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France on 6 November 2020