China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's Covid-19 slump.

Factory output grew 9.8 per cent in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1 per cent surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 17.7 per cent, much weaker than a forecast 24.9 per cent uptick and the 34.2 per cent surge in March.

NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said while China's economy showed a steady improvement in April, new problems are also emerging, notably the rise in international commodity prices.

"The foundations for the domestic economic recovery are not yet secure," Fu told a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

"For companies as a whole, price increases are conducive to the improvement of corporate efficiency, but the pressure on downstream industries needs to be paid attention to," he added.

China's factory price inflation hit its highest pace since October 2017 in April. That could rise further in the second and third quarters, according to a report from the central bank last week.

The slower growth rates in the April activity indicators were also due in part due to the fading base effects as year-on-year comparisons rolled away from very sharp declines seen when the coronavirus shut down much of the country in early 2020.