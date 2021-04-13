China’s imports pick up further, exports strong in March

China’s imports and exports boomed again in March, data showed Tuesday, reaffirming the recovery in the world’s number-two economy continues apace and demand picks up in key overseas markets as they emerge from last year’s crisis.

The readings highlight the impact of vaccines and the easing of containment measures are having, with expectations for further improvement over the next few months.

Imports soared a forecast-busting 38.1 per cent on-year as the country’s army of consumers increasingly return to some form of normality after last year’s virus crisis forced businesses to shut and people to stay at home.

The figure was a huge increase from the 22.2 per cent rise seen in January and February and is the biggest hike since February 2017.