US Fed expected to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation eases

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, logged its smallest annual increase in nearly a year, fuelling optimism that the Fed could soon moderate its efforts.

Households have been squeezed by red-hot prices, with conditions worsened by surging food and energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and fallout from China’s zero-Covid measures.

To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates six times, including four bumper 0.75-point increases, bringing the rate to between 3.75 per cent and four per cent.

Analysts widely expect the Fed to adopt a smaller, half-point hike on Wednesday, with Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics calling it a “a done deal” in an analysis.

While this marks a step down from earlier 0.75-point increases, it would still be a steep jump.

Shepherdson cautioned that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is “in no hurry to say what markets want to hear.”