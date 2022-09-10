EU ministers fast-track ‘unprecedented’ energy plan

The EU executive pledged Friday to come up with unprecedented measures in the coming days to solve an energy price shock triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine, including a controversial gas price cap that could further anger the Kremlin.

Moscow’s invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty, with all eyes on whether Russian president Vladimir Putin will cut off the flow entirely.

European energy ministers tasked the European Commission in Brussels to work through the weekend to draw up legal texts that will include emergency funding for consumers sinking under the weight of soaring bills.