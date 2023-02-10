Shock of war hits a world economy at the crossroads

“The shock of war on demand and prices has cascaded through the global economy and, in conjunction with Covid and other policy decisions, has created these headwinds to growth,” said Robert Kahn, director of global macro-geoeconomics at the Eurasia Group consultancy.

“And I think we are not done yet.”

The war has devastated Ukraine’s economy, shrinking it by a third, while sanctions are now starting to starve Russia of revenues from energy and other exports. But it is harder to quantify its impact on the rest of the world.

European neighbours have so far avoided the mass energy rationing and wave of bankruptcies that were feared, thanks to efforts to build up fuel stocks and rein in energy demand, and - not least - to an unusually mild winter.

Global food and energy prices were already surging as the world emerged from the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and spiked higher after the outbreak of war, but many indices are now below their levels of a year ago.

“We find that energy prices increased more in 2021 than in 2022, suggesting that the war and the sanctions were not the most important drivers,” analysts Zsolt Darvas and Catarina Martins found in a December study for European think tank Bruegel.