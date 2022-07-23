Wheat prices fall to level last seen before Ukraine invasion

Wheat prices tumbled Friday, retreating to levels last seen prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine following a landmark agreement to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.

In Chicago, the price of wheat for delivery in September dropped 5.9 per cent to $7.59 per bushel, which is equivalent to about 27 kilograms and the lowest close since Russia invaded its neighbor on 24 February.

On Euronext, wheat prices for delivery in September fell 6.4 percent to $325.75 per ton.

Friday's agreement between Kyiv and Moscow -- through United Nations and Turkish mediation -- establishes safe corridors along which Ukrainian ships can come in and out of three designated Black Sea ports in and around Odessa.