Democrats’ sweep lifts markets on hopes for even more US stimulus

It also took attention away from soaring coronavirus cases around the world that are forcing governments to impose fresh lockdowns, with traders optimistic that the rollout of vaccines, though slower than hoped, will eventually allow life to get back to normal.

Analysts said there had been some concern that a clean sweep for the Democrats—taking the White House and both houses of Congress—would lead to higher taxes and regulation.

“But the markets are slowly coming to terms that this might be the best-case... outcome via a stimulus perspective complemented by a growing understanding that a Biden administration could make a big difference in coordinating and pushing out a national vaccination strategy that will bring herd immunity in the US much quicker than anticipated,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

He added that while the new president could undo a lot of Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, he is unlikely to look at those until he has dealt with the virus and got the economy back up and running.