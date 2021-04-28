Developing Asia to recover strongly, but Covid-19 risks remain: ADB

Developing Asia's economic rebound this year could be stronger than previously thought, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations of a solid global recovery and progress on vaccines.

But the Manila-based lender was quick to caution that risks to its forecasts were skewed more to the downside because new outbreaks and delays in vaccine rollout could prolong disruptions to mobility and stall regional economic activity.

Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific, is forecast to grow 7.3 per cent in 2021, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report, stronger than its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent and follows a 0.2 per cent contraction last year.