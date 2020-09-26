Discounts narrow in top Asia gold hubs as price dip attracts some interest

Physical gold demand limped higher in top Asian hubs this week, with dealers in India easing discounts to the lowest level in six weeks, as a drop in prices saw a little interest return in the precious metal.

Indian dealers offered discounts of up to $5 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, down from last week's $23.

The correction just before the festival season could encourage jewellers to build up inventory, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.