Germany's public deficit to hit 3.25pc of GDP next year

The previous forecast for 2023 was for a deficit of just two per cent of GDP.

A "normalisation of public finances" should be achieved by 2024, according to the finance ministry.

"We have made enormous efforts during the crisis to relieve the burden on people and avoid structural disruptions," Lindner said.

The German economy has been particularly hard hit by the fallout from the war in Ukraine, with spiralling energy costs squeezing the country's flagship industrial sector and dampening consumer purchasing power.