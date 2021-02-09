Dollar retreats on US recovery doubts, bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time

The dollar slumped to its lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere.

The spotlight remained on bitcoin as it reached a record above $47,000, building on a nearly 20 per cent surge overnight that was the biggest since 2017, after Tesla Inc announced a $1.5 billion investment in the digital asset.

The dollar index weakened 0.2 per cent to 90.75 in the Asian session, and dipped to 90.963 for the first time since 1 February.

The US currency has been in retreat since Friday, when disappointing jobs data knocked the wind out of a two-week run that had lifted it to a more than two-month high of 91.6.

Investors had pushed up the greenback thanks to a faster US vaccine rollout relative to most other countries, and as Democrats moved to fast-track president Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.