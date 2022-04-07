Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, US and allies face economic bite

The United States and Group of Seven allies announced new sanctions on Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank SBER.MM, more state-owned enterprises and more Russian government officials and their family members, cutting them out of the US dollar-based financial system.

The United States also has banned Americans from new investment in Russia and barred Moscow from paying sovereign debt holders with money in US banks.

Although Russia’s heavily restricted rouble rallied to a six-week high on Wednesday, US Treasury officials say the sanctions are starting to turn Russia back into an austere, 1980s Soviet-style closed economy,

But the US sanctions contain carve-outs allowing Russia to continue collecting revenue from energy exports, which can help fuel its Ukraine invasion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told US lawmakers on Wednesday that stronger curbs on Russian energy are not yet possible for European allies dependent on Russian oil and gas.