India rice rates steady as supply risks offset rupee dive

India's farmers have planted 7.2 million hectares with rice so far this season, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 24 per cent from the same period last year on scanty rainfall in key growing areas. Read full story
Domestic rice prices in neighbouring Bangladesh, meanwhile, stayed elevated despite a series of measures from the government, including import duty cuts, said consumers.
Bangladesh, traditionally the third-biggest rice producer in the world, often imports to manage shortages caused by natural disasters.
Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice was offered at $415-$420 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from last week.
Domestic paddy prices, however, are edging down this week on increased supplies amid an ongoing harvest.
"Trading activity is quiet on weak demand for regular white rice," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
"Demand for fragrant rice remains comparatively high and this is good for the country's strategy to switch to high-quality rice for markets such as Japan, the EU, Canada and the US."
Thai rice export prices were steady, with its 5 per cent broken variety sold at around $420 per tonne.
"Prices are the same as last week. Activity has been muted due to the long holiday; offices are on holiday too. There may be some family run mills that are operating," a Bangkok-based trader said.