India rice rates steady as supply risks offset rupee dive

India rice export prices were unchanged this week, as concerns over domestic production amid low rainfall dissuaded exporters from reducing offer rates for the grain despite a plunge in the rupee.

Top exporter India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $361 to $366 per tonne, unchanged from last week.

"Paddy planting is not progressing well. It needs to pick up in a fortnight. Otherwise, there could be a big drop in the production," said an exporter based at Kakinada in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.