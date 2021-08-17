Emerging markets stocks hit 3-week low on China regulations

More regulation from Beijing and a general risk-off mood amid fears over slowing economic growth saw emerging markets stocks suffer a 1.2 per cent decline to hit three-week lows.

Mainland China stocks lost 2 per cent and Hong Kong shares extended losses to a fourth straight session after Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.

This followed a series of crackdowns that so far have hit the technology, education property and insurance sectors.

Internet giant Alibaba and Tencent lost more than 4 per cent each, while Netease eased 5.4 per cent.