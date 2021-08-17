Emerging markets stocks hit 3-week low on China regulations

An index of EM tech shares slid to three-month lows, down 0.9 per cent
The broader EM equities index extended losses to a fifth straight session as economic growth worries were exacerbated by dismal factory output and retail sales data from China, a major trading partner for most EM economies.
"The overriding theme was caution with markets unable to shake off nerves about the Covid-19 Delta variant and its effects on the admittedly K-shaped global recovery after recent data disappointments from the US and China," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.
But a strong recovery in Malaysian stocks, a day after the prime minister resigned, and gains for South African , Russian and most central and eastern European shares helped cap losses.
Pakistan's 236 eurobonds rose after declining to nine-month lows on Monday amid fears of a knock-on effect from the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul.
Zambia bonds nudged higher to extend gains after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema's presidential election victory.
EM currencies slid 0.2 per cent to the lowest since late July.
"The tenuous backdrop for China makes the outlook for EM FX overall more fragile," said strategists at JPMorgan. "EM FX forecasts are also modestly downgraded in keeping with the change in CNY targets to 6.50 from 6.45."
South Korea' won led losses among Asian currencies, while South Africa's rand weakened 0.3 per cent to its lowest in three weeks.
JPM said a recent change of finance minister probably signals higher fiscal risks. Given the moderate inflation backdrop, it does not expect South Africa's central bank to follow several other EM central banks that have started a hiking cycle to stave off inflation.