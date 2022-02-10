EU, IFC to accelerate inclusive infrastructure investments in South Asia

Six South Asian nations, including India and Bangladesh, are set to benefit from a new $21.5 million (EUR 18 million) funding from the European Union (EU), which will help to accelerate climate-smart, inclusive infrastructure investments in their regions, reports BSS.

IFC, the largest global development institution, focused on the private sector in emerging markets, will implement the project under the programme, Accelerating Climate-Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia (ACSIIS).

ACSIIS is a five-year programme (2021-2026) to help spur investments in energy, water, waste management, transport, logistics, and green buildings to benefit people and businesses in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

ACSIIS would leverage $ 850 million of private sector investments in the region, said a press release on Thursday.